Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club have recently updated their club tops following the clubs classic colours red, yellow and black.

The modern look new tops have been sponsored by Fleming Agri Products Ltd, New Buildings, G H Engineering, Castlederg and Listymore Texels, Castlederg.

Derg Valley YFC members William Smith, John Blaire and Mark Hamilton, present sponsor George Fleming from Fleming Agri Products with a new club top in recognition of sponsorship.

The new club shirts will be worn by members at a variety of local club events and YFCU activities throughout the year.