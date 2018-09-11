New YFCU year kicks off

September sees YFC clubs all across Northern Ireland kick start their winter programme of events.

As the association moves in to its 90th year clubs are preparing to embrace change, get involved in loads of fun filled events and competitions and continue working to build community relations and further their various charity fundraising initiatives.

At present the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has 52 clubs across the six counties of Northern Ireland with over 3,000 members. The association has gone from strength to strength and 2018-19 promises to be another prosperous year.

YFCU president, James Speers said: “Clubs are now starting back and are keen to welcome new members along to get involved in YFCU. There’s lots of opportunities to take part in, from travel to agri, arts and sports events throughout the year.”

James continued: “At YFCU we focus on delivering a programme of events which appeals to our broad spectrum of membership. We want to see our members grow and gain social skills while also getting formal recognition for their achievements. We are an AQA certified learning provider and have a similar relationship with Lantra. This provides great opportunities for members to gain accredited qualifications. There’s also loads of great social activities each year for members to get involved in too.”

James added: “At YFCU we are really looking forward to starting another year. This year our theme is ‘embracing change’. Now is an opportune time for new members to come along and get involved in YFCU. If you’re aged 12 – 30 and interested in rural life, embrace change and join YFCU. You don’t have to be a farmer to join young farmers! Step outside your comfort zone, try something different and get involved in the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.”

Those interested in getting involved in YFCU can view a list of clubs at: www.yfcu.org/clubs.

For further information please contact YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.