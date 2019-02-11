Newtownards YFC take on three act play

Newtownards Young Farmers’ Club are taking part in the YFCU three act play competition for the first time in 25 years.

With a budding cast of actors and actresses, it is sure to be a great show.

The Barbour Family - Andrew Patton, Sarah Robinson, Rebecca McBratney, Rebecca McCracken and Joy Dalzell

‘Aunt Janet’, a play in three acts, is written by Agnes Adam and is a Scottish comedy which follows the Barbour family and their perils with Aunt Janet.

The play is set in 1960’s Scotland but with a personal touch the members have decided to set the play in none other than Newtownards.

The 10 strong cast has been practising since October and the first performance will take place on Friday, March 1st at Newtownards YFC hall, Victoria Road, at 8pm.

If you would like to see them perform in your area they are open for bookings and would love to be able to attend.

Charlie and Peggie played by Sam Moore and Sarah Robinson

If you would like more information contact club leader Joy Dalzell on 07788 373025 or contact the via the club Facebook page.

Aunt Janet cast

Andrew Patton and Joy Dalzell as Mr and Mrs Barbour