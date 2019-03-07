Newtownhamilton Young Farmers’ Club get the year off to a flying start

For Newtownhamilton YFC in house club meetings kick started with the club’s first night back during which existing and new members took part in ‘Who’s Who’, with lots of fun and craic to get the new club year off to a cracking start.

The fire service also attended one of the club meetings during which members got to participate in their new virtual reality experience of a car crash.

Christmas Toy Appeal as a county

Competitions have been a huge success within Newtownhamilton YFC, with sister members Rachel and Sarah Belshaw competing in the public speaking and getting through to the finals.

The next competition the four Belshaw sisters Rachel, Sarah, Jenna and Faith competed in was floral art.

Rachel proved to be the florist of the club and she will be heading to Balmoral Show to take part in the floral art finals.

Home Management saw some creative ideas as well as high knowledge in the Ulster Young Farmers’ Competition, with a successful number of members getting to the final rounds.

Members having fun on a club night

Christmas was an extremely busy time for members, firstly as the Christmas tradition members headed to the pantomime in the opera house to see ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

Members also held a very successful Christmas social with over 70 young people in attendance with the entertainment help from Eternity Socials.

Christmas time was also a time for giving and members gave generously to the toy appeal for Craigavon Hospital.

Members also experienced a guided tour around Dunbia meat factory during which members were taught the grading process for factory killing.

Pantomine time at the Grand Opera House

The club exchange was also on the agenda so the club headed to Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club a joint night of fun and craic. This went down a treat, and so did the pizza after.

Farm safety is key in the rural community, so members got the opportunity to attend a farm safety talk by the PSNI, as one of the club nights.

This night was a huge success with all ages, and some key information was learnt.

The county dinner was a night to celebrate previous success.

Sarah and Rachel Belshaw at the public speaking finals

Members put aside the wellie boots for one night and got to put on their dancing shoes.

Success was on the cards for many club members including previous club leader Amy Knight, junior member Gareth Knight and club PRO Rachel Belshaw.

Upcoming weeks will bring the introduction of the newly selected club officials, leading the club into another successful YFC year.

For any more information on the club contact any committee member or social media sites.

Members at the county dinner

Members during the Dunbia factory tour

Members at the farm safety talk

Fun at the club exchange with Mountnorris YFC

Member Sam Blackwood competing in home management