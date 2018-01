Ballywalter YFC member Roger McCracken was awarded the Promar Dairy Farmer of the Year award at the recent Dairy Winter Fair.

Roger was selected for this award on the basis of his herds performance in 2017 with a very respectable 3,626 litres of high quality milk produced from forage.

Roger uses the Promar Milkminder service to keep track of the herd’s performance on an ongoing basis.