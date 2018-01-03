Randalstown YFC wrap up a busy and exciting 2018

Randalstown YFC has enjoyed a busy and successful start to their 2017/2018 club programme with various meetings and competitions.

The new club programme began with a welcome evening in September with 13 new members joining with existing members for games and further insight to what Randalstown YFC and the YFCU organisation have to offer.

Randalstown YFC members who competed at this years swimming gala in Magherafelt

September also began member success for the club at the fencing competition with two teams taking part. The soil assessment competition was also held on the day. Congratulations to Robert Smyth who picked up first place overall.

Success continued into October starting with the swimming gala where six members took part in this year’s competition. Well done to Mark Johnston who gained 1st place in the over 18 males section. Public speaking was next with 22 members competing in this year’s heats. Congratulations to all members who took part. Special mention to Gemma Dickey in placing 1st in 21-25 category in prepared and impromptu. Twenty of Randalstown’s budding florist took part in the floral art heats embracing the theme of ‘seasonal delights’. The results are as follow: 14-16 1st Emma Mills 2nd Georgia Nicholl. 18-21 – 2nd Gayle Murphy 21-25 – 1st Gemma Dickey 2nd Robert Smyth 25-30 – 1st Sarah Thompson 2nd Harry Thompson. Emma, Gemma and Sarah will all represent Randalstown at the finals at Balmoral show. The club held an exchange with Holestone YFC with an evening of jiving lessons with the help of Jive NI. Other meetings held in October were an informative farm safety talk from Tom McBride and a trip to funderland.

The club held its annual club dinner and prize giving in November in the Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone. Family and friends joined to celebrate the success of the club and its members over the past year and followed by the prize giving guests enjoyed dancing. Thanks to YFCU president James Speers for being the guest speaker on the evening. Fifteen seniors travelled to Scotland for the weekend for the first leg of the senior exchange with Mauchline YFC. Members enjoyed a trip to Beith YFC annual concert on the Friday evening followed by a dance. The Saturday brought a fun filled morning at an activity centre followed by a visit to Whitlee Wind farm and a farm walk. The club is looking forward to the return leg with Mauchline YFC next year. Competition success continued with the finals of the public speaking competition. Once again Gemma did the club proud gaining third place overall in the 21-25 category, both in impromptu and prepared. At this year’s group debating heats four teams from Randalstown competed. Congratulations to the 18-21 team of Laura Agnew, Gayle Murphy and Ryan Mulholland, and the 21-25 team of Ryan Bonor, Andrew and Jonny Gillespie both placing second in their respective categories.

At November’s club meetings members enjoyed a trip to Dundonald Icebowl for an evening of bowling and ice skating, finishing with a trip to McDonalds.

Gemma Dickey celebrates her public speaking success

December festivities began with the YFCU choir festival held in Loughry College, Cookstown.

Thanks to accompanying members for their performance. The final club meeting of 2017 was held on Tuesday 12th December with a trip out to Moe’s Grill for the club Christmas dinner.

The club would like to thank members, family and friends for their support in making 2017 successful, and wish everyone a happy new year.

Randalstown YFC girls enjoying club meeting at Funderland

RandalstownYFC and Holestone YFC secretary and club leader pictured at exchange

Seniors pictured with Mauchline YFC

Club meeting at Dundonald Ice Bowl