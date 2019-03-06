Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club look forward to 60th anniversary

Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club kicked off 2019 with their annual trip to the Pantomime in the Grand Opera House to see ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

Seven members swapped the green fields of Randalstown for the snowy French mountains as they enjoyed a week on the YFCU ski trip to Val Thorens. Thankfully all members made it back in one piece.

Members presenting cheque to Neonatal Unit in Antrim Area Hospital

February began with the club’s AGM at which the following members were voted into office: Robert Smyth (club leader); Ryan Bonar (club secretary); Mark Johnston (club treasurer) and Kathleen Galloway (club PRO).

Thanks must go to the outgoing committee for their efforts in making the 2018/2019 club year a success and good luck to the incoming members in their roles.

Club meetings continued with members welcoming Dungiven YFC for an evening of games in the return leg of the club exchange.

Draynes Farm, Lisburn provided a farm and factory tour informing 63 members of the processes involved in the production and bottling of their own milk, cream and ice cream for local shops and restaurants.

Randalstown YFC boys on the slopes in France

On Friday, March 8 at 7.45pm in Randalstown Rugby Club members will be holding a ‘Beetle Drive’ Competition. Adults £5, children £2, for more information contact a club member.

2019 is a special year as Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club will celebrate their 60th anniversary.

There will be various events to mark the occasion happening throughout the year, keep up to date on the club’s social media sites.

Team Randalstown at the YFCU bowling competition

'Pie-Faced' on the return leg of club exchange with Dungiven YFC