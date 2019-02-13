Rathfriland YFC three act play

Due to last year’s success, Rathfriland YFC are delighted to announce the return of their 3 Act Play.
This year the club are excited to perform another play by Sam Cree, titled Family Fever.
The action of the play takes place in the living room of the Gailbraith family before and after Christmas and on New Year’s Eve.
Just two days before Christmas the Gailbraith family find themselves in chaos when the married daughter is rushed into hospital for the “happy event”.
This year the play will take place from Wednesday, February 27 to Saturday, March 2 March with the return of a few familiar faces from last year.
Doors open at 7.30pm each night with curtain up at 8pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available to purchase from Alison Gracey by calling 07938877089.
To keep up to date with the upcoming events follow Rathfriland YFC on Facebook at Rathfriland Young Farmers Club.