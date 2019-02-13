Due to last year’s success, Rathfriland YFC are delighted to announce the return of their 3 Act Play.

This year the club are excited to perform another play by Sam Cree, titled Family Fever.

Linda Cochrane and John McCabe playing Mr and Mrs Hall. This is Linda's second time on stage with Rathfriland YFC three act play while she is not a member she is still a very valued part of our team. Linda is from Rathfriland originally but currently works as an English teacher at St Patrick's College, Banbridge. John has been in rathfriland YFC for over 12 years, currently holding a position on the club committee and is no stranger from the stage. John currently works at home on the family farm full time

The action of the play takes place in the living room of the Gailbraith family before and after Christmas and on New Year’s Eve.

Just two days before Christmas the Gailbraith family find themselves in chaos when the married daughter is rushed into hospital for the “happy event”.

This year the play will take place from Wednesday, February 27 to Saturday, March 2 March with the return of a few familiar faces from last year.

Doors open at 7.30pm each night with curtain up at 8pm.

Colin McMinn and Lois Bingham. Lois is playing the role of aunt Maud in this years three act. Lois has been in the club for 10 years holding various positions on the committee. However she currently holds the role of club PRO. Lois graduated from Queen's University, Belfast in June 2018 and has recently taken up full time employment in Milligan Reside Larkin Architects Ltd, Newry

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available to purchase from Alison Gracey by calling 07938877089.

To keep up to date with the upcoming events follow Rathfriland YFC on Facebook at Rathfriland Young Farmers Club.

Alison Gracey and Matthew Murphy, playing the role of Willie and Emily Beatty in the Play. This is Matthews first time on stage making him slightly nervous, however Matthew has been in Rathfriland YFC for 2 years and currently holds the position of club secretary. He currently works full time in Central Chemical Supplies. Alison has been part of Rathfriland YFC for nineyears and has held various positions within the club including secretary for the past four years. Alison works in childcare but is packing her bags and taking a year out travelling. She is looking forward to taking more of a lead role in this year's threeact play.