Rathfriland YFC to hold big breakfast and information morning

Are you aged between 12-30 and have an interest in meeting new people, or know someone that might be?

Then why not come along to Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club big breakfast and information morning on Saturday, September 8th from 9am-12noon.

The event will be held in the Rathfriland Young Farmers Club Hall, Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland with the aim of providing parents/guardians and potential new members the opportunity to learn more about the YFCU as an organisation and what it has to offer.

As well as seeing first hand what we in Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club get up to throughout the year.

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is strictly a non-political non-sectarian organisation.

Everyone welcome, we can’t wait to see you there.

For more information contact Alison Gracey, club secretary on 07938 877089.