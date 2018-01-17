Rathfriland YFC to return to the stage

Bored with television on these cold winter nights? Looking for a good laugh? Well then look no further.

After a break of six years, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club are delighted to announce the return of a three act play to the stage.

This will also be the first three act play to be staged in their new Hall premises at Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland.

The Sam Cree play, entitled Widows Paradise, is a three act comedy set in the 1960s.

The action of the play takes place in a “luxury” caravan with five ladies embarking on a “strictly women only” holiday, set beautifully in the Cranfield countryside.

Ruby (played by Roberta Simmons) is a strong-willed widow with a decided distaste for all men, and is adamant to make the other four ladies follow her lead and write-off the opposite sex for a life of peace and tranquility.

Her three musketeers follow somewhat bewildered with the quest – Lucy (played by Lois Bingham) is a ditzy loveable character who must hide her never-ending faith in finding true love.

Vanessa, another widow (played by Linda Cochrane) is comically only interested in the finer things in life but has she an agenda of her own in taking this trip?

Then there is Rachel, (played by Rachael McMinn) a relationship lightweight, whose overall fear of men make her one of the most entertaining characters thown into the female mix.

These four self-confessed “widows” are followed by Ruby’s gorgeous young daughter Sylvia (played by Alison Gracey) who has been taken along on the trip to learn from their mistakes

A subsequent case of “mistaken caravan identity” sees the Widows Paradise thrown into disarray with the arrival of no nonsense alpha-male Harry (played by Colin McMinn), his dim-witted side-kick Ernie (played by Scott Moorhead) and Harry’s handsome young son Alan (played by Stephen Gordon).

Add to the mix a couple of surprise visitors in the form of Wilfred (Francis Lively) and Farmer John (John McCabe) and there’s a basis for chaos.

What was supposed to be a scene of peace and tranquility turns into a riotous clash of the sexes.

The play is produced and directed by no stranger to the stage at Rathfriland, Francis Lively with assistance from Jennifer Livingstone and Dr Alan Turtle both from White Heather Players.

The club and committee would sincerely like to thank these individuals for all their time, dedication and direction over this last few months to ensure that the club keeps up the tradition of staging a three act play.

The production takes place at Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Hall, Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland from Wednesday 28th February 2018 to Saturday 3rd March 2018 inclusive with doors open at 7.30pm and the curtain up at 8.00pm (sharp).

The cost will be £10 for adults and £5 for children (under 16).

Group discounts are also available so if you require further information contact any cast member, Rathfriland YFC club leader, Stephen Gordon on 07871039833 or club secretary Alison Gracey on 07938877089.