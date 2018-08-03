Rathfriland Young Farmers treasure hunt and barbecue

On Friday, June 15th 2018 Rathfriland Young Farmers Club hosted their annual treasure hunt and barbecue.

Attendees completed a 45 minute route kindly composed by Mark Elliot around Rathfriland and the surrounding area gathering clues and answers to questions.

Afterwards they were welcomed back to the club hall for a steak and burger barbecue.

The evening was sponsored by G A Allen, Glascar, Co Down and was well supported with over 20 cars attending the event.

A donation of the proceeds went to Southern Area Hospice Services.