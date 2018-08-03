Rathfriland Young Farmers treasure hunt and barbecue

Third place winners the Gracey's with club leader Stephen Gordon
On Friday, June 15th 2018 Rathfriland Young Farmers Club hosted their annual treasure hunt and barbecue.

Attendees completed a 45 minute route kindly composed by Mark Elliot around Rathfriland and the surrounding area gathering clues and answers to questions.

Afterwards they were welcomed back to the club hall for a steak and burger barbecue.

The evening was sponsored by G A Allen, Glascar, Co Down and was well supported with over 20 cars attending the event.

A donation of the proceeds went to Southern Area Hospice Services.