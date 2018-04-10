Record year for members of Kells and Connor YFC

2017 was an extremely successful year for Kells and Connor YFC.

To begin with Club Secretary Rachel Barr was placed first in the 18-21 County Antrim Floral Art heats, and achieved second place in her age category at the YFCU Finals at Balmoral Show. Additionally, the club was placed second in the finals of the YFCU’s Tag Rugby competition. Committee member Amanda Hamilton travelled to Germany as part of the YFCU foreign exchange programme.

Members at County Antrim YFC Cash4kids Christmas Toy Appeal

The members’ success throughout the summer season was followed by an extremely positive start to the winter programme, with the club gaining a total of 26 new members. As the winter programme continued, the club went from strength to strength, with members competing in a number of competitions and enjoying a wide range of interesting and entertaining meetings.

Highlights have included a tour of the Greenmount dairy unit, bubble football, step aerobics class and a trip to the local pantomime.

Over the Christmas period, the club hosted a number of community and fundraising events; including the Annual Christmas Fair and Coffee Morning, with proceeds being split between club funds and Air Ambulance NI.

The County Antrim YFC Christmas Toy Appeal also took place at this event, with clubs from across the county donating toys to the YFCU’s chosen charity Cash for Kids. The annual Children’s Christmas Party was also well supported by family and friends of the club.

Rachel Barr, Amanda Hamilton, Rachel Davidson, Sam McDonald, Peter McWhirter, David Fullerton, James Fullerton were runners up at YFCU Tag Rugby competition

More recently the club have been involved in the Grass Roots Challenge tree planting initiative, which was aimed to inspire young people to take action for the environment within their local communities.

The club have a busy few months ahead, with Parents’ Night planned for Friday, April 13. The club will be presenting an evening of entertainment in St Saviour’s Church Hall, starting at 7.30pm, to close the year 2017/2018. Everyone is welcome to attend. A variety of acts will be followed by light supper and a short prize distribution. Members look forward to seeing everyone there.