Results from Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats

The Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 19th at Swatragh Mart.
The judges were Joe Bamford, Paul Taylor, Ian McCaughern, Keith McNeill, Sandra Hunter, Richard McGinley, William King and Thoburn McCaughey.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Swatragh Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Martin Convery who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.
The results are as follows:
Beef results
12-14 age group
1st Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC
2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
4th Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
14-16 age group
1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Shannon Conn, Dungiven YFC
4th Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC
16 -18 age group
1st Tie – Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC and Alistair Black, Garvagh YFC
2nd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
3rd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC
18-21 age group
1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC
2nd Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC
3rd Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
4th John Porter, Moneymore YFC
21-25 age group
1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
4th Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
25-30 age group
1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
2nd Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
4th Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
Sheep results
12-14 age group
1st Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
2nd Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC
3rd Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC
4th Amy Henry, Dungiven YFC
14-16 age group
1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Harry Wallace, Moneymore YFC
4th Jill Fulton, Dungiven YFC
16-18 age group
1st Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC
2nd Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Dione Stewart, Kilrea YFC
18-21 age group
1st Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC
3rd Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC
4th Chloe Miller, Dungiven YFC
21-25 age group
1st Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
4th Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
25- 30 age group
1st Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
3rd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC