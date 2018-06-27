Results from Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats

The Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 19th at Swatragh Mart.

The judges were Joe Bamford, Paul Taylor, Ian McCaughern, Keith McNeill, Sandra Hunter, Richard McGinley, William King and Thoburn McCaughey.

Chloe Miller (Dungiven YFC)

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Swatragh Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Martin Convery who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.

The results are as follows:

Left to right: Judith Laughlin, Lucinda Thompson, Jill Halliday, Ellen Alexander and Robert Sloan from Kilrea YFC were in charge of providing the barbecue

Beef results

12-14 age group

1st Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Members from Dungiven YFC, Garvagh YFC and Moneymore YFC waiting patiently to deliver their speeches

3rd Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

4th Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

14-16 age group

1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Shannon Conn, Dungiven YFC

4th Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC

16 -18 age group

1st Tie – Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC and Alistair Black, Garvagh YFC

2nd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

Members from all clubs in the county judging the beef cattle on show provided by swartragh market

3rd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC

18-21 age group

1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

2nd Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC

3rd Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

4th John Porter, Moneymore YFC

21-25 age group

1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

4th Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

25-30 age group

1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

2nd Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

4th Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Sheep results

12-14 age group

1st Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

2nd Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC

3rd Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC

4th Amy Henry, Dungiven YFC

14-16 age group

1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Harry Wallace, Moneymore YFC

4th Jill Fulton, Dungiven YFC

16-18 age group

1st Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

2nd Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Dione Stewart, Kilrea YFC

18-21 age group

1st Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC

3rd Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

4th Chloe Miller, Dungiven YFC

21-25 age group

1st Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

4th Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

25- 30 age group

1st Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

3rd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC

FCU members pictured with Ulster Bank representative, Martin Convery at the Co. Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats which were held at Swatragh Mart on Tuesday 19th June