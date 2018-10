On Tuesday, October 11th Seskinore YFC kick started their 2018-19 season at Cooley Castles, Beragh.

A great night was had by all who came to play laser tag and go on a range of inflatables.

Nicola Phair and Julie-Anne Giles

Seskinore YFC have their meetings every second and fourth Tuesday in the month. Everyone welcome at the club hall, at Seskinore.

For more information contact club secretary Ellen on 07734930926.

Some new members of Seskinore YFC