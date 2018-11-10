Sky high donations for Air Ambulance following Donnelly group pickup event

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, has raised £2,565 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland following the huge success of its inaugural province-wide Pickup event.

The event, which took place at the Speers’ farm in Armagh, in partnership with Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, attracted hundreds of pickup enthusiasts and owners, taking part in the highly anticipated competition by entry of their own pickup to win prizes for the most mileage, the dirtiest and most accessories.

Raymond Donnelly, Director at Donnelly Group, which represents 18 vehicle manufacturers across nine locations in Northern Ireland, said: “Our inaugural Pickup Roundup event was an unforgettable occasion, with people travelling from across the province to show their support in aid of a great cause.

“The event has allowed us to raise vital funds necessary for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland to continue to provide its life-saving service.”

Since its introduction in July 2017, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has flown more than 450 missions, providing advanced pre-hospital care to patients across Northern Ireland.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said: “For the Ambulance to remain in the skies we need to raise £5,500 a day, meaning we rely solely on support from the public and local businesses such as the Donnelly Group.

“We therefore truly appreciate every single person who attended the Pickup Roundup event helping us to raise this incredible sum of money. Without events such as these and the generous donations we receive as a result, we would not be able to continue providing this service.

“Our partnership with Donnelly Group has been amazing and has proven extremely beneficial. We really look forward to continuing to work closely with the team in the future.”

As a leading retailer of pickups from a range of manufacturers including Fiat, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Volkswagen, the Donnelly Group also provided three-mile test drives on the day.

Donnelly Group hosted the event, with support from Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, Grassmen and attendance from a variety of stallholders and caterers, including The Red Bus Company and On The Hoof.

James Speers, President of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Donnelly Group for such a fantastic event.

“Everyone had a lot of fun with many hoping it will become a permanent fixture in our annual calendar of events.

“A huge thanks must go to everyone who assisted with the organisation of the event and who took part, but most of all, to everyone who attended and helped us raise such a substantial amount of money for the Air Ambulance.”