Spa YFC barbecue is a night ‘not to be forgotten in a hurry’

Spa Young Farmers’ Club held its annual barbecue on Saturday, August 25th at the new location of 75 Drummaroad Hill, Edendariff.

The premises were kindly loaned to the club for the night by Geoffrey and Lizzie Rodgers and family to whom the club is once again extremely grateful.

Spa YFC members Erin Gregg and Lucy Rodgers

Approximately 1,000 people found their way to the new venue and danced the night away listening to tunes played by the fabulous DJNI. The night was a roaring success, supported by both local people and Young Farmers members flocking from both far and wide. Fortunately the weather was on their side which made the night more enjoyable for everyone.

Club members worked extremely hard in the run up to the barbecuce preparing the new venue for its maiden Young Farmers bash.

The hard work however is not over for club members as they start to prepare for their 75th year celebrations.

Spa Young Farmers’ 75th year anniversary dinner will take place on Saturday, November 24th at the Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch.

Cousins Jennifer, Matthew and Alex Clelland

All proceeds of the evening will be in aid of PHA UK which is in memory of past member Ally Whan who passed away in May 2017 after living with pulmonary hypertension.

Spa Young Farmers’ hope the event will be well attended by past and present members helping the club celebrate 75 years of great achievements, friendships and memories.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Emma Rodgers on 07722874656 or any committee member.

So far 2018 has been a great success for the Co Down club.

Spa YFC members Stuart Orr Stephen Majury, Keith Dickson and Kirsty Burrows

In the county beef and sheep stock judging competition held at Downpatrick cattle mart in June the club gained 23 of the 46 positions available.

These individuals then went on to represent the club at the Northern Ireland finals in July.

This was a tremendous achievement for the club!

Meanwhile, Spa Young Farmers’ winter programme kicked off on Tuesday, September 11th. It was an evening of ice breaker fun and games.

Spa YFC members (facing forwards) Erin Gregg and Hannah Shaw (backwards) Sarah Dorman and Nicola Edgar

The club wish to thank everyone who shares their time, dedication and wisdom with the club throughout the year. A spokesperson for club said: “We would never be the great club that we are without your unwavering support.”