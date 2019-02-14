Spa YFC bring home the bacon in Co Down YFCU does Strictly

Young farmers from across Northern Ireland donned their dancing shoes once again at Crown Plaza Hotel on Saturday, January 19 in a bid to win the glitter ball.

Kindly sponsored by Barclays, the evening extravaganza saw Co Down Young Farmers’ Clubs welcome a crowd of over 700, made up of sponsors, family and friends, to support this year’s dancers.

Sarah Robinson and Chris Reid with their sponsors, R L Produce, Graeme warden Engineering and OBE Waste & Agri Engineering LTD

The enthusiastic and appreciative audience were dazzled with a vast array of steps and styles including the Samba, Cha Cha, Jive, Charleston, Paso Doble and Smooth.

In preparation for the big night the committed couples had undergone a strict regime each Monday evening since November 2018.

After blood, sweat and a lot of fake tan the dancers were certainly ready to put on a spectacular show.

The couples took to the stage and showcased their talents in true young farmers style to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society and Co Down YFC.

The event was hosted by past YFCU president Roberta Simmons of Rathfriland YFC, past vice president Harry Crosby of Spa YFC and current vice president Andrew Patton from Newtownards YFC.

Assisting with the evening’s entertainment were the wonderful judges - Karen Patterson from the BBC and past Co Down Young Farmer, James Trotman, agri manager for Barclays, Janet Plunkett, fundraising manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, and Zita McNaugher, current YFCU deputy president.

Competing couples George Porter and Laura Sproule, Matthew Ney and Rebecca Nelson, Chris Reid and Sarah Robinson, Harry Walker and Emma Connolly, James Gilpin and Emma McAnea, Ward Patterson and Sarah Reid, Richard Kennedy and Jessica Lee, Harry Hamilton and Louise McAnea, Graham Annett and Sarah Graham wowed the crowd with their twinkle toes however it was James McCaulay and Kirsty Burrows from Spa YFC who danced their way to the top with their energetic Charleston to be crowned Strictly winners 2019.

The organising committee lead by Co Down YFC chairperson Linzi Stewart and secretary Kristina McKeag would like to extend their thanks to everyone who helped make the night such a success, particularly to sponsors, hosts, judges, family and friends and last but not least the dancers - the stars of the show.