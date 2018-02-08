Spa YFC girls go ‘a cut above the rest’ for fundraiser

Spa YFC have raised a magnificent £6,161.80 for two charities, Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children and Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The money was raised when 11 girls between them cut 109 inches of their hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

A very successful craft fair was held on Saturday 18th November 2017 at the High School in Ballynahinch, with great support from the local community and donations and the campaign to raise money for both charities.

On Tuesday 21st November 2017 the big hair cut took place at Spa YFC Hall, Old School House. As successful night was had by all with the draw of the raffle including many prizes donated from local business and supporters.

On Friday 1st December the club held their annual quiz in the Lakeside Inn during which £570 was raised to add to the final total.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated money, bought raffle tickets, business and supporters who donated raffle prizes, the four hairdressers and cllub members and everyone who helped out to make this whole event possible, Spa YFC are extremely grateful.