Spa Young Farmers’ Club celebrates 75th anniversary

Spa Young Farmers’ Club celebrated their 75th anniversary with a dinner dance in aid of PHA UK (Pulmonary Hypertension Association) in memory of past member Ally Whan.

Ally was a much loved member who was an inspiration to the club and all of it members.

Lucy Rodgers Spa YFC youngest member and club patron Cecil Orr cutting the cake

The 75th anniversary dinner was held in the Millbrook Lodge Hotel on Saturday, November 24th, with over 300 people in attendance. A great night was had by past and current members along with families and friends. There was a charity raffle and auction held on the night with a total of £4,145 all going towards the charity.

In memory of Ally her parents presented an award for the most inspirational member within the club. This was voted for by club members and the recipient of the cup was Emma Rodgers, the current club treasurer.

The club would like to thank everyone for attending, all sponsors and businesses for their kind donations and prizes.