Spa Young Farmers’ Club crowned ten pin bowling champions 2018

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual ten pin bowling competition sponsored by Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd (NCCE) recently took place at Lisburn Bowl and Brunswick Movie Bowl.

Between the two venues, over 30 teams competed in this popular event making it a great night for all involved.

This year’s winning team was Spa YFC.

The team was made up of Hannah Shaw, Matthew Patterson, Nicola Edgar, James Ferguson and Matthew Cleland who picked up the trophy from YFCU vice president Peter Alexander.

Ten pin bowling has always been a highly anticipated event in the YFCU calendar, giving clubs a chance to get together, compete and socialise.

The YFCU would like to thank Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises for their support of the competition which helps contribute to the ongoing development of YFCU members.

Paul Coyle, NCCE general manager said: “NCCE are absolutely delighted to be a continued sponsor of the YFCU ten pin bowling competition.

“We are a farmer owned co-operative based in Swatragh, Co Derry and are a premier provider of farming services.

“On site we have a Farmware Store, the Swatragh Livestock Mart, an indoor auction centre and a training and information centre.

“The Co-operative works closely with the local community and in working together with the YFCU we hope to build links and broaden our connections.”

