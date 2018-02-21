Success for Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC have had great success in this year’s heats of the arts festival competition gaining a place in the arts festival gala in the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

The cast of ‘The School Inspection’ took to the stage of Ballymoney High School last Thursday evening, entertaining the audiences and judges with their singing dancing and acting.

Congratulations to all members who took part, a huge thanks to producers Barkley Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Harry Thompson and Gayle Murphy for all their hard work directing and organising the performance and practices.

Thanks to family and friends for their continuous support of the club.

Tickets for the arts festival gala are now available to purchase.

The club will be hosting a table quiz on Friday 23rd February in Randalstown Rugby Club at 7.45pm.

There is an entrance fee of £3 per person with teams of five or six were possible.

This evening is open to all age’s groups, for further information contact 0793866138 or see the club Facebook page