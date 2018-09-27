Summer success for City of Derry YFC

Members of City of Derry YFC are always on the go as they attend barbecues and competitions during the summer.

The club kicked off with a jam packed June with members taking part in the Co Londonderry Build it Competition heats which was held on Tuesday, June 26th at Swatragh Livestock Market in Swatragh.

Kyle Wilson, Matthew McCorkell, Tom McCorkell, Adam Foster, Russell Kelly and Matthew McLucas prepared for a game of tag rugby

The task this year was to build a bug house.

City of Derry YFC came out with top marks gaining first place for the third year in a row.

Well done to Cameron Nutt, Gordon Crockett and Lynne and Emma Montgomery who went through to the next round at Castlewellan Show.

Next on the agenda members were preparing for their big event Stock at the Docks held at Lisahally market on Friday, June 29th.

Huge thanks to everyone who attended and made it such a success.

Thanks to everyone who donated items and also to the keen bidders.

As the week drew to an end members of City of Derry YFC didn’t slow down.

On Saturday, June 30th members helped out at Country Comes to City which was held from 4.30pm until 11pm.

Their job was to collect tickets at the gate and go round with collection buckets.

A great evening was had by all and even the weather stayed dry as the public jived the night away.

As July approached the club successes did not fail to impress.

On Saturday, July 14th four members ventured off to Castlewellan Show to participate in the Northern Ireland final of the Build It Competition.

The task was to build a barn owl house in the space of one hour 30 minutes.

A huge congratulations to City of Derry YFC as they took the gold medal at the Northern Ireland final for the second year in a row.

Well done to Cameron Nutt, Gordon Crockett, Jemma Gamble and Emma Montgomery for retaining the title for another year.

Emma Montgomery also took part in Co Down YFC ladies quad handling at Castlewellan Show but did not get placed but if you’re not in, you can’t win.

As another week passed another show came along.

Friday, June 19th was the Co Londonderry sports’ night held in Aghanloo showgrounds. A few members attended and took part in the girls football, home industries competition and home and farm safety competition.

On Saturday, July 21st City of Derry YFC pulled off another successful day at the Co Londonderry and Limavady Show.

Congratulations must go to all members who participated in the fencing competition, tug o’ war, digger challenge, 4x4 ladies handling, PRO poster competition and the home industries.

Great results all round from all members.

Well done to the ladies tug o’ war team who retained their title for the fourth year running.

Also well done to the boys team who came third in the tug o’ war.

A special thanks to Anne Montgomery who helped coach the teams.

Congratulations to the boys team who took part in the fencing competition and came first place.

The team consisted of Gordon Crockett, Mervyn Magee and Thomas Rankin.

In the ladies 4x4 handling Lynne Montgomery came second.

PRO poster competition Emma Montgomery came first.

Home industries section Lynne Montgomery got highly commended in the wheaten bread section.

Thanks to all members who helped steward the livestock also.

Team work makes the dream work.

On Thursday, August 30th August three members Gordon Crockett, Lynne Montgomery and Emma Montgomery headed to the YFCU Dunbia Live to Dead Tour in the Dungannon factory.

These members at the Dunbia Tour were taught how to value and score the grade of different variations of beef cattle.

Later that evening Co Londonderry YFC held their county fun night at Foyle Hov Activity Centre in Ballykelly.

Nine members of City of Derry YFC had an enjoyable evening by getting to do laser clay pigeon shooting, laser tag, archery and football golf.

To finish off the evening after all the running about at Foyle Hov a visit to Tommy’s Chippy was well deserved.

As the summer came to an end members travelled to Benone Strand Beach on Friday, August 31st for a new members/fun night to end the summer antics and for new members to get to know one another.

At the beach members played tag rugby, rounders and tug o’ war and even some members braved the cold and entered the sea for a dip.

To round off an enjoyable evening members had a barbecue.

The club also collected a cheque of £1,392.10 from Country Comes to City during the summer. Thank you for the generous donation.

There is still time to join City of Derry YFC, so why not come along and join the club.

To find out more information about City of Derry YFC find the club on Facebook at ‘Cityofderry Yfc’ or contact club secretary Lynne Montgomery on 07708 597 016.