‘The beast from the east’ fails to stop Glarryford YFC’s 75th year

Glarryford’s 75th year started with the annual AGM and new club officers were elected.

The following members were elected to the following roles within the club:

Glarryford's new top officials and vice president of YFCU William Beattie

Club president, Mervyn Dickey, deputy presidents, Wallace Gregg and Gillian Reid, club leader, Catherine Armstrong, assistant club leader, Cathy Reid, secretary (for the third year in a row), Jessica Reid, assistant secretary, Amy King, treasurer, Adam Crawford, assistant treasurer, John Gregg, PRO, Ellen King, assistant PRO, Jill McCaughern, catering supervisor, Emma Johnston, recreation officers, Suzanne Reid and Ben King, stock judging co-ordinator, Mitchell Park.

Meanwhile, six of Glarryford YFC’s members got rid of the ‘January blues’ by going on the agri trip to Paris where they had a tour of the Massey Factory.

The last remaining club meetings were greatly enjoyed by all members. An exchange was had with Kells and Connor YFC and Embrace Socials held the meeting.

Members also replaced their welly boots with dancing shoes at one of the club’s meetings with a jiving lesson.

The club had the circus and a pudding party and ended the club meetings with a surprise visit to play golf.

Four teams also took part in the YFCU NI quiz and put their knowledge to the test.

Busy preparations took place at the beginning of the year for the annual arts festival production.

This year Glarryford YFC headed on a safari and produced the colourful production of ‘Sweet Gloria’ and thanks to the club’s amazing choreographer Nicole Wray who managed to win best choreography at the gala at the Millennium Forum.

This production also marked the end of an era of James and Judy King and Melissa McCombe producing the club’s arts festivals, and have come out with a record of 18 galas in 21 years.

At the Co Antrim AGM, Jessica Reid was placed second in senior member of the year.

Thomas Compton came third in most efficient treasurer.

Cathy Reid came first in most efficient PRO and Glarryford YFC were placed third in the most efficient club competition.

Congratulations are also extended to Jessica Reid in being elected as assistant secretary of Co Antrim YFC and to Peter Alexander who was elected vice chair of Co Antrim YFC.

Glarryford YFC also had their annual parents night on March 17 with a St Patrick’s theme with Irish stew and apple pie enjoyed by all.

Many club members also enjoyed the dairy judging and silage assessment practices and competitions. Thank you to all the farmers that helped the club with their preparations.

Glarryford also had their annual church service and in the offering £710 was raised for the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Glarryford YFC are extremely excited about working with this worthwhile charity this year.