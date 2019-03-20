The brainiest of the young farmers take part in NI Quiz

Young farmers demonstrated their competitive side recently at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) 2019 NI Quiz.

With a whopping 36 teams taking part in a test against general knowledge over 10 rounds, the heat was on to see which team would be crowned champions and scoop the cash prizes.

Third place, winning �100 - Derg Valley YFC, pictured with Martin Convery, sponsor, Ulster Bank, and James Speers, YFCU president

Sponsored once again by Ulster Bank, the NI Quiz is now a prestigious event in the YFCU calendar known for its high-spirited rivalry and entertainment.

Congratulations to the winners:

First place, winning £300 - Lisnamurrican YFC,

Second place, winning �200 - Randalstown YFC, pictured with Martin Convery, sponsor, Ulster Bank, and James Speers, YFCU president

Well done to everyone who took part.