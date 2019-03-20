The brainiest of the young farmers take part in NI Quiz

Young farmers demonstrated their competitive side recently at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) 2019 NI Quiz.
With a whopping 36 teams taking part in a test against general knowledge over 10 rounds, the heat was on to see which team would be crowned champions and scoop the cash prizes.
Sponsored once again by Ulster Bank, the NI Quiz is now a prestigious event in the YFCU calendar known for its high-spirited rivalry and entertainment.
Congratulations to the winners:
First place, winning £300 - Lisnamurrican YFC,
Second place, winning £200 - Randalstown YFC
Third place, winning £100 - Derg Valley YFC
Well done to everyone who took part.