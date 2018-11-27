Time to get festive with the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster annual choir festival

This year’s the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) annual choir festival will be held on Thursday, December 6th 2018, 7.00pm at Methodist College, Belfast.

The event is open to all - not just YFCU members.

So bring your friends and family along and join us in listening to our fantastic choirs from all across the country compete!

On the evening 13 choirs will be judged on:

Best soloist

Best choral piece

Best accompaniment

Best newcomer

The evening promises to showcase the fine vocal talent that exists within the YFCU and will certainly put you in the mood for Christmas.

Tickets are £5 per person and are available at the door on the night.