Trillick and District YFC make cheque presentation

At a recent meeting of Trillick and District YFC members were delighted to present a cheque for £2,000 to local charity Ellie’s Retreat which provides holidays at Castle Archdale, Co Fermanagh for parents and families bereaved through the loss of a child.

Ciara and Billy Nicholl, founders of the charity in memory of their daughter Ellie, told members about their work and expressed their appreciation to the club for selecting them for support.

The donation to Ellie’s Retreat was as a result of the club’s charity auction held in August at Armstrong’s farm near Trillick (kindly granted) which was expertly conducted by local auctioneer and club member Matthew Watson who encouraged purchasers into generous bids.

Trillick and District YFC is very grateful to everyone who facilitated the event – Elaine, David and John Armstrong for the use of their premises and the preparations they made prior to the auction, auctioneer Matthew Watson, the local businesses and friends and supporters of the club who donated auction lots and all those who made purchases on the day. Thanks also to the Henderson family for invaluable advice and office support and to all the club members who sourced and collected items, stewarded the event and cooked the barbecue.

Trillick and District YFC are very pleased that, due to such great community support, they have been able to support such a deserving charity.