Trillick and District Young Farmers’ Club hold 55th anniversary dinner

James Speers, YFCU president, was guest speaker at Trillick and District YFC’s 55th anniversary dinner held in the Woodhill Hunting Lodge, Irvinestown.

Among those attending were four founder members, Billy Funston, John and Derek Bleakley and Billy Grey and two families with three generations of members, Billy, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon and Florence Barrett with Michelle and Amy McCullough.

Jamie Armstrong, club president, acted as chairman, James Vance, assistant club leader said grace and Judith McKinley, secretary, reviewed the past club activities.

Following the president’s speech Jack Henderson PRO proposed the toast to the YFCU and the vote of thanks was given by John Armstrong, club leader, seconded by Pauline Armstrong.

As a surprise for the guests and their parents, three members presently working abroad sent video messages – Timothy Keys and Shannen Vance (New Zealand) and Colin McKinley (Canada).

The anniversary cake was cut by James Speers with the youngest members Molly Henderson and Ryan Armstrong.

All present received an account of 2013-2018 and a cow tag favour.

Music for dancing was by DJ Bob.

The Armstrong families and BettyTubman