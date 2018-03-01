UFU Exchange Programme bursary recipients

The Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster (YFCU) is pleased to announce the continued support of the UFU in its Exchange Programme.

This year two YFCU members will be supported by a bursary and part of the sponsorship package involves them reporting back on a subject with an agricultural theme.

Recipients of the bursaries are Elaine Crozier from Collone YFC who will travel to Tasmania and Laura Agnew from Randalstown YFC who will travel to Canada to both stay with host families throughout their exchange.

The Exchange Programme has been offered through YFCU for over 60 years and forms many international lifetime friendships. Members compete for places, are interviewed by a panel and receive intensive training before heading off to their foreign destinations.

Ulster Farmers’ Union CEO Wesley Aston said: “Sponsoring the YFCU Exchange programme is a way for the UFU to support the next generation of farmers.

“We are helping young people to learn more about agricultural practices and cultures in other parts of the world. The experience and ideas gained from these travels will benefit the industry here at home.”

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster CEO Michael Reid added: “We are grateful to have UFU on board to support this key area of the association.

“This partnership allows the UFU to gain from the expertise Elaine and Laura will encounter in their travels abroad.

“We wish our members well as they plan for their trip and trust they get as much out of the experience as previous members have found.”