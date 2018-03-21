Ulster Young Farmer of the Year finalists announced

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce this year’s finalists for the prestigious title of Ulster Young Farmer of the Year.

Shortlisted for the junior category are: Anna Boyd, Straid YFC, Claire Young, Dungiven YFC, Jessica McCullough, Crumlin YFC, Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC, Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC, Lydia Gillespie, Ahoghill YFC, Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC, Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC, Ryan Kelly, City of Derry YFC and Craig Keatley, Derg Valley YFC.

Shortlisted for the senior category are: Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC, David Dunlop, Finvoy YFC, Gareth Baird, Straid YFC, Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC, Harry Gordon, Gleno Valley, Andrew Reid, Crumlin YFC, Padraig Black, The Glens YFC, Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC, Richard Marshall, Clanabogan YFC, Elizabeth Calvin, Dungiven YFC, Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC, Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, James McCay, Cappagh YFC, James Henderson, Dungiven YFC, James Carlisle, Spa YFC, Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC, Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC and William Beattie, Finvoy YFC.

Prior to reaching the final each of these members have undertaken a series of heats comprising of multiple choice papers, with junior finalists being judged on four different categories: farm safety, livestock, countryside management and a general section.

Senior finalists were judged in 11 categories, following this the top finalists in the 25-30, William Beattie, Michael Woodrow and Stuart Cromie each gave a 10 minute presentation to a panel of judges on a seen task.

Each year YFCU encourage young farmers aged 12-30 to participate in the three stage competition which requires young farmers to demonstrate their knowledge of farming.

Although many enter the competition with the aspiration of being crowned Ulster Young Farmer of the Year, successful entrants can also gain a number of other accolades.

This includes acknowledgement and trophies for: conservation, machinery, grassland, arable/crops, pigs/poultry husbandry, dairy husbandry, beef husbandry and sheep husbandry.

Commenting on this year’s competition YFCU president, James Speers said: “Ulster Young Farmer is a great competition which aims to challenge and educate young farmers about a range of agricultural commodities. It broadens knowledge and enhances understanding.

“Each year we receive a high quantity of entries to this competition, so I would like to congratulate all those entrants who have been successfully shortlisted.

“ I would like to wish them all the very best of luck in the run up to the announcement of the winners at the AGM on 21st April.”