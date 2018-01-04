What a year 2017 was for Dungiven YFC

Dungiven YFC started 2017 with changing roles within the committee.

Graham McFarlane became club president, James Purcell club leader, David Oliver club secretary, Jason Henderson club treasurer and Lauren McFarlane club PRO.

Tractor run

All committee members have worked really hard over the year along with the help of fellow members to make the year a great success.

Dungiven YFC have had an action packed year taking part in many competitions such as beef, sheep and dairy stock judging, silage assessment, swimming gala, floral art, home management, football, tug of war and many more.

For the first time ever Dungiven YFC had a girls’ tug of war team which competed at Balmoral.

Also for the first time Dungiven YFC’s junior girls football team made it to the Balmoral finals and gained a respectable second place.

Car wash: Helping Dungiven Presbyterian Church

Dungiven YFC helped out and raised money for many charities and their local community throughout the year. Dungiven YFC helped with stewarding and car parking at Limavady Show, packing shoe boxes for the shoebox appeal, helped Dungiven Presbyterian Church with their car wash and held their own tractor run.

Sticking to this years’ theme of ‘members success’ Dungiven YFC members definitely were successful this year.

Many members were placed in the county efficiency night, the annual YFCU AGM and conference and stock judging.

James Purcell was placed first in silage making, Lauren McFarlane was best junior member in Co Londonderry, James Purcell, Daniel Buchanan and Jason Henderson came first in the fencing competition, Louise Conn came first in the 21-25 years section in the sheep stock judging competition and Dungiven YFC also won Club of Year in Northern Ireland, a massive achievement for the club.

Stock judging: Louise Conn- 1st 21-25 sheep

Dungiven YFC are very grateful to the club’s continued sponsorship from D A Forgie.

It is safe to say that Dungiven YFC has had a fun filled year and are looking forward to seeing what 2018 has in store.

Junior member: Lauren Mc Farlane, best junior nember Co Londonderry 2017

Silage making: James Purcell, first

Club of the year: Back, left to right, Megan Patterson, Jason Henderson, Lauren McFarlane, Clare Buchanan. Laura Fulton and Amy Patterson. Front, left to right, Matthew Gault, James Purcell David Oliver and Katie Love

Tug of war: Back row, left to right, Elizabeth Calvin, Lauren McFarlane, Alex Deans and Katie Love. Front, left to right, Laura Fulton, Jayne Calvin and Zara Fulton

Sponsors: Ria Forgie presenting James Purcell with new jumpers