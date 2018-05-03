YFCU announce winner of Ulster Young Farmer Competition

Timothy Savage from Annaclone and Magherally YFC has been named as the overall winner of the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Sponsored by Danske Bank, the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the association’s calendar.

Winner of the Junior Ulster Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Danske Bank, is Anna Boyd, Straid YFC. Anna is pictured receiving the Robin Swann Trophy from Ian Dunlop, Danske Bank and YFCU president James Speers

After qualifying through two preliminary rounds, Timothy made it through to the final, which took place in CAFRE Greenmount campus earlier this year.

Commenting after winning the competition Timothy said: “Ulster Young Farmer is a tough competition, none the less it is a great competition to enter. I feel privileged to be awarded the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year title. This is a great honour for me personally but it also raises the profile of Annaclone and Magherally YFC, a club that I have been a member of for a number of years. I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve received from members of the club and I look forward to actively participating in YFCU competitions in the future.”

Ian Dunlop, Danske Bank, presented Timothy with the McCausland Trophy.

Ian also presented the other prize winners with their awards.

Winner of the Ulster Young Farmer, best under 21, sponsored by Danske Bank, is Andrew Reid, Crumlin YFC. Andrew is pictured picking up the Golden Plough Trophy

Overall second place in the Ulster Young Farmer competition was awarded to Robert Keatley (Derg Valley YFC) and third place was awarded to Richard Marshall (Clanabogan YFC).

The Ulster Young Farmer (UYF) competition also recognises the best overall junior, best under 21 and best 25-30 YFCU member.

The winners of the 2018 UYF category awards are as follows:

Junior Ulster

Winner of the Ulster Young Farmer 25-30 age group, sponsored by Danske Bank, is William Beattie, Finvoy YFC. William is pictured receiving the Roberta Simmons shield from Ian Dunlop, Danske Bank, and YFCU president James Speers

Young Farmer of

the Year – Anna Boyd

The Junior Ulster Young Farmer award was presented to Anna Boyd, Straid YFC. Anna is an active member of Straid YFC and has taken part in the group debating and public speaking competitions.

To win the title of junior UYF Anna was required to undertake a short multi-answer paper. From this Anna was announced as one of the top three junior members in her club and progressed to stage two of the competition. At this point Anna then undertook a second detailed multi-answer paper and having successfully completed this stage she progressed to the interview stage. At interviews judges seek to access junior members on four categories: livestock, farm safety, countryside management and a general category. After judges reviewed Anna’s performance in line with the scoring criteria from the three competition stages she emerged as junior UYF winner. Congratulations Anna.

Ulster Young Farmer of the Year best under 21

Andrew Reid took the top spot in the Under 21 category and received the Golden Plough Trophy. Andrew is an active member of Crumlin YFC and is always eager to get involved in YFCU events and activities. He is also a member of the Co Antrim committee and has contributed at various county meetings.

In order to gain this title Andrew completed a series of competition stages including, a short multi-answer paper, a detailed multi-answer paper and a panel interview evaluated by a number of judges. At interview senior members are assessed on 11 topic areas including; farm safety, arable, innovation and various livestock groups.

The best under 21 member is then determined using a scoring framework which takes each competition stage into consideration.

A big well done to Andrew on winning the best under 21 category.

Ulster Young Farmer of the year best 25-30 year old

Taking the top spot in this category and winning the Roberta Simmons shield was William Beattie.

William is an active member of Finvoy YFC and has held various club and county positions during his time as a YFCU member.

Currently as vice president of the association William is at the forefront of shaping YFCU activities and events.

In order to gain this title William was required to go one step beyond the multi-answer papers and interview. Entrants to the 25-30 age category were required to deliver a presentation on a pre-seen task to a panel of judges.

This tested William’s presentation skills alongside his knowledge of the given topic.

Congratulations to William on winning the 25-30 age group following his successful completion of all competition stages.