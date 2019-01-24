YFCU annual photographic competition is open for entries

Calling all amateur photographers! The YFCU annual photographic competition is now open for entries until Friday, February 1st 2019.

The title for this year’s competition is ‘Colour in our Countryside’.

Last year's winning photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Robbie Cooper from Ballymiscaw YFC

The theme is open to personal interpretation and the judges will be looking for beautiful photographs that show off the British countryside in all its natural glory, throughout the seasons. They can be photographs of the landscape, our wildlife, agriculture or recreation.

All competition entries will be displayed at the YFCU NI quiz which is being held on Friday, March 1st at Magherafelt High School, with the winners being announced on the same night.

The YFCU photographic competition is kindly sponsored by Emerald Isle Recycle who provide farm plastic recycling services across Northern Ireland.

Helen Livingston from Emerald Isle Recycle commented: “Emerald Isle Recycle is delighted to continue its sponsorship of this year’s YFCU photography competition.

“We look forward to seeing the imaginative ways in which YFC members have captured the colour in our countryside this year.”

YFCU president James Speers commented: “On behalf of the YFCU, I would like to thank Emerald Isle Recycle for continuing to sponsor the photographic competition.

“Our photographic competition recognises the next generation of talented young photographers and helps them grow and flourish.

“We want to encourage young people to experiment using digital or traditional methods of photography to show interpretation of their chosen topic and express their ideas through the medium of photography.”

Competition rules: All competition entries must have been photographed between March 1st March and January 31st 2019. Photographs must be sent to corrina.fleming@yfcu.org by Friday, February 1st 2019 at the latest. Members can only submit one entry, and this must be sent as a JPEG file clearly labelled with their full name and YFC club.