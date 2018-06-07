YFCU award drama accolades

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama dinner took place at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Friday, May 4th.
This annual dinner celebrated the success of the association’s 2018 drama season.
Sponsored by the NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the YFCU one act and three act drama festivals took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland and showcased the talent that exists within the association.
Each evening was a great success and well supported by the public.
At the drama dinner, the results of the adjudication of all the plays were revealed and the prizes were read out by YFCU deputy president, Zita Blair.
The results of the one act and three act drama festival are as follows:
One act awards and certificates
Certificates of merit for acting
Gareth Baird (Straid YFC)
Jamie McCowan (Straid YFC)
Alison Chestnutt (Kilraughts YFC)
Rachel Rankin (Kilraughts YFC)
Becky Campbell (Kilraughts YFC)
James Kirkpatrick (Kilraughts YFC)
Lowry McCollum (Holestone YFC)
Adam Alexander (Kilrea YFC)
Robert Sloane (Kilrea YFC)
Peter Smith (Derg Valley YFC)
Alison Rea (Donaghadee YFC)
Judith McKinley (Trillick and District YFC)
Alan Fleming (Cappagh YFC)
Most promising actor
Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)
Most promising actress
Joy Dalzell (Newtownards YFC)
Certificate of merit for production
David Linton (Kilrea YFC)
Best set
Kilrea for Business is Business
Best moment of theatre
Derg Valley YFC for Cecil jumping out of the coffin in Who wants to be a Million Heir
Best producer
First place - Perpetual Challenge Cup and plaque
Lynda Girvin and Karen Patton for The Burning Question
Overall
First place
Newtownards YFC – The Burning Question
Second place
Kilrea YFC – Business is Business
Third place
Kilraughts YFC – Looking for Love
Three act awards and certificates
Certificates of merit for acting
Rebecca Stewart (Moycraig YFC)
Mark McAllister (Moycraig YFC)
Most promising actress
Lorraine Lyons (Moycraig YFC)
Most promising actor
Andrew Lyons (Moycraig YFC)
Certificate of merit for production
Moycraig YFC
Best set
Moycraig YFC
Best producer
Emma-Jayne Anderson and Judith McConaghie
First place
Moycraig YFC