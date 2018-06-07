YFCU award drama accolades

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama dinner took place at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Friday, May 4th.

This annual dinner celebrated the success of the association’s 2018 drama season.

Moycraig YFC winners of the three act drama. Rebecca Stewart (middle row, fourth from left) and Mark McAllister (back row, second from left) also collected certificates of merit for acting. Lorriane Lyons (back row, second from right) was awarded most promising actress and Andrew Lyons (front row far right) was awarded most promising actor. Moycraig also lifted awards for the best set, certificate of merit for production and best producer

Sponsored by the NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the YFCU one act and three act drama festivals took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland and showcased the talent that exists within the association.

Each evening was a great success and well supported by the public.

At the drama dinner, the results of the adjudication of all the plays were revealed and the prizes were read out by YFCU deputy president, Zita Blair.

The results of the one act and three act drama festival are as follows:

Kilrea YFC were awarded second place in one act drama and also collected the award for best set. Kilrea YFC members are pictured with David Cairns, (front row, far right) NFU Mutual sponsors of the one act drama

One act awards and certificates

Certificates of merit for acting

Gareth Baird (Straid YFC)

Jamie McCowan (Straid YFC)

Kilraughts YFC were awarded third place in the one act drama. Kilraughts YFC members are pictured with David Cairns, (front row, far left) NFU Mutual sponsors of the one act drama

Alison Chestnutt (Kilraughts YFC)

Rachel Rankin (Kilraughts YFC)

Becky Campbell (Kilraughts YFC)

James Kirkpatrick (Kilraughts YFC)

Pictured are recipients of certificates of merit for acting for their performance in one act dramas

Lowry McCollum (Holestone YFC)

Adam Alexander (Kilrea YFC)

Robert Sloane (Kilrea YFC)

Peter Smith (Derg Valley YFC)

Alison Rea (Donaghadee YFC)

Judith McKinley (Trillick and District YFC)

David Cairns, NFU Mutual, presents Joy Dalzell of Newtownards YFC with a plaque for the most promising actress, one act drama. Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC collects a plaque for the most promising actor, one act drama from YFCU deputy president, Zita Blair

Alan Fleming (Cappagh YFC)

Most promising actor

Andrew Patton (Newtownards YFC)

Most promising actress

Joy Dalzell (Newtownards YFC)

Certificate of merit for production

David Linton (Kilrea YFC)

Best set

Kilrea for Business is Business

Best moment of theatre

Derg Valley YFC for Cecil jumping out of the coffin in Who wants to be a Million Heir

Best producer

First place - Perpetual Challenge Cup and plaque

Lynda Girvin and Karen Patton for The Burning Question

Overall

First place

Newtownards YFC – The Burning Question

Second place

Kilrea YFC – Business is Business

Third place

Kilraughts YFC – Looking for Love

Three act awards and certificates

Certificates of merit for acting

Rebecca Stewart (Moycraig YFC)

Mark McAllister (Moycraig YFC)

Most promising actress

Lorraine Lyons (Moycraig YFC)

Most promising actor

Andrew Lyons (Moycraig YFC)

Certificate of merit for production

Moycraig YFC

Best set

Moycraig YFC

Best producer

Emma-Jayne Anderson and Judith McConaghie

First place

Moycraig YFC