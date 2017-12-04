YFCU Club of the Year 2018 sponsored by Power NI

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce that Power NI will be continuing their sponsorship of Club of the Year.

One of the most eagerly anticipated competitions is the YFCU Club of the Year award.

The winning club will be announced at the YFCU AGM and conference that is taking place on Saturday 21st April 2018 at Armagh City Hotel.

YFCU clubs have to compete through six stages of the competition with the final being held at the AGM and conference.

Last year Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club were awarded Club of the Year.

The Club of the Year competition was established in 2012 in memory of former YFCU general secretary Arthur McAllister.

Alan Egner, commercial sales and marketing manager, Power NI commented: “Power NI has a long standing relationship with the farming community and we are delighted to be sponsoring the YFCU Club of the Year competition again this year.”