YFCU clubs get set for annual ten pin bowling competition

The YFCU annual ten pin bowling event is one of the most popular events in the YFCU social calendar.

This year’s event will be taking place on Thursday, January 17th 2019.

Pictured with YFCU vice president Peter Alexander (fourth from left) are the winners of the 2018 ten pin bowling trophy, Spa YFC, Hannah Shaw, James Ferguson, Nicola Edgar, Matthew Patterson and Matthew Cleland

The competition is sponsored by NCCE Ltd (Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Limited), a farmers’ owned co-operative based in Swatragh, Co Londonderry.

With an on- site Farmware Store, Livestock Mart, Indoor Auction Centre and a Training and Information Centre, NCCE Ltd are focused on being a premier provider of farming services.

At the YFCU ten-pin bowling competition, teams of five players will compete in two locations; Dundonald Ice Bowl (for Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh) and Brunswick Movie bowl in Londonderry (for Counties Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone) on the same night.

The 30 teams will be made up of mixed age and ability; making the competition a fully inclusive event for all to enjoy.

On the evening, each team will play two games before the scores are totalled up across the two locations.

The team with the highest overall pin fall will be crowned the winner of the ten pin bowling trophy.

Louise Conn, sales and marketing at Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Ltd, sponsor of the competition said: “We are delighted to sponsor this popular YFCU event.

“We recognise the importance of this extremely important organisation and look forward to getting to know young farmers from all over Northern Ireland.”