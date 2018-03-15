YFCU echo calls from HSENI on tractor maintenance

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has echoed advice issued by The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) on tractor maintenance and keeping safe around tractors.

From 2000-2017 there have been seven deaths on Northern Ireland farms due to faulty or poorly maintained tractor brakes/handbrakes.

These accidents can be simply avoided by ensuring that the parking brake is applied before leaving the tractor cab and regularly checking that the brakes and parking brakes are in good order.

The slightest incline where you park a tractor can be enough to cause the tractor to roll downhill if the brakes have not been applied properly.

Commenting on this YFCU president James Speers said: “Farm safety is of utmost importance, it impacts farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland on a daily basis.

“I recommend that before starting any job around the farm whether it be related to animals or machinery that you take a moment to stop and think if it is SAFE.

“Just a few moments to carry out a safety check could potentially prevent an accident or even save a life.”

Malcolm Downey, HSENI farm safety inspector said: “All forms of farm machinery present many dangers if you do not keep them in a good condition, and while they allow farmers to work quicker and more efficiently, safety is critical when carrying out important maintenance.

“Accidents involving equipment is one of the four areas targeted by the Farm Safety Partnership’s on-going campaign, ‘Stop and Think SAFE’. The four main causes of death and injury on our farms are slurry, animals, falls and equipment (SAFE).

“Please remember, working with tractors and any machinery is a risky business, so always keep them properly maintained. Also where faults arise, make sure that someone competent carries out any repairs.”

Concluding, Mr Speers added: “The advice issued by HSENI comes at a busy time in the farming calendar when many farmers’ are working diligently to spread slurry and prepare ground for crops and the return of animals.

“It is important that caution is exercised and appropriate safety procedures are followed when working with machinery.

“I would therefore again stress the importance of taking the time to check machinery and ensure that it is mechanically fit for purpose before beginning any work.”

The following Farm Safety checklist should also help you and others to stay safe on your farm:

Always

r keep the brakes on all your machines properly maintained, especially the parking brakes;

r ensure all guards are in place on tractors and equipment, especially PTO guards;

r make sure that all mirrors and cameras (if fitted) are clean, correctly set and fully functional on tractors and telescopic handlers;

r make sure equipment is stopped fully before clearing blockages;

r operate tractors with enclosed safety cabs or roll bars;

r take care when mounting or dismounting tractors or telescopic handlers;

r only start your tractor from the driver’s seat;

r make sure that your tractor’s starter system works properly;

r make sure the brakes are connected to the tractor and work properly when pulling heavy machinery equipped with hydraulic brakes.

Never

r attempt to repair machinery if you do not have the correct tools and equipment and are not competent to do so;

r run a tractor down a slope to start it;

r work near overhead power lines when tipping trailers or using high reach machinery;

r check hydraulic pipes for leaks by running your finger or hand along them while they are connected and under pressure.