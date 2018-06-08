YFCU echo Child Farm Safety calls from HSENI

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has echoed calls by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) to keep children safe on farm this summer.

Child safety has been brought into the spotlight once again this year as we are in the midst of Child Safety on Farms Week which runs from June 4th to 8th.

James Speers, YFCU president said: “Child Safety on Farms Week highlights the importance of educating farming families about the dangers that exist on the farm.

“Farms are great places to grow up and learn about animals and nature, it’s no surprise that children are curious to learn and explore. We should encourage their enthusiasm but ensure that they are educated and aware of the potential hazards.

“As we move into the summer months and schools break for the holiday’s farm safety and accident prevention is of grave importance.

“Children are likely to spend more time on the farm and therefore risk is heightened.

“I would encourage all parents to make a conscious effort to spend some time talking with their children discussing hazards and making them aware of how to remain safe while on the farm.

“Over the past year YFCU has delivered over 20 farm safety talks. These talks have educated YFCU members and children from rural communities.

“The association is committed to actively engaging with members of the Farm Safety Partnership and with Yellow Wellies to continue the furtherance of work on farm safety.”