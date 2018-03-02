YFCU encouraged to get involved with Eco Clubs through the Grassroots Challenge

The Grassroots Challenge is encouraging YFCU members to take up a new challenge in 2018 and get involved with Eco Clubs.

Eco Clubs is a new initiative which was launched by the Grassroots Challenge and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Based on the worldwide Eco-Schools format, there are three award levels: Bronze, Silver and Green.

Bronze can be achieved over six months by following the three simple steps to success.

Each club that completes will be rewarded a certificate and use of the bronze logo.

The first six clubs to complete Bronze will have their certificate presented to them by YFCU patron Rory Best.

Mourne YFC is already on its way to bronze with a dedicated eco committee and the YFCU Headquarter’s staff are also aiming for Bronze.

After a simple environmental review, the Eco Club committee will pick three out of the following seven topics to work on: Water, transport, energy, waste and litter, biodiversity, healthy living and global citizenship.

The committee will make an action plan and changes which could include introducing recycling bins, providing fruit as a snack or changing to LED light bulbs.

The changes can take place in the club or at home and are self assessed.

Your club may already be doing a lot of these simple environmentally friendly actions so why not get recognised for them?

If you are already taking part in Grassroots workshops or projects then you can automatically tick the biodiversity box.

For more information or to take part contact your project officer: Londonderry, Antrim and Ards and North Down clubs: Shona.campbell@ulsterwildlife.org or telephone 028 9046 3113. Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh and South Down clubs: Andrew.gracey@ulsterwildlife.org or telephone 028 90463128.