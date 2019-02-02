YFCU encourages members to book their place for annual AGM and conference

Room bookings are now open for YFCU’s annual AGM and conference weekend taking place from Friday, April 20th to Saturday, April 21st at The City Hotel in Londonderry.

The event, which is sponsored by Massey Ferguson, will see over 300 young farmers from across Northern Ireland come together for a fun weekend in Londonderry.

The weekend will begin with the infamous fancy dress disco on the Friday evening.

This year’s theme will be the Peaky Blinders 1920s style dress, inspired by the hit TV show on BBC Two.

The roaring twenties theme also ties in nicely with the YFCU’s 90th anniversary celebrations as the first Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster was formed in 1929.

On the Saturday afternoon, the organisation will run its official AGM where the presidential team for the forthcoming year will be voted in.

This will be followed by an awards ceremony of the following prestigious prizes:

Club of the Year sponsored by Power NI

The Ulster Young Farmer award sponsored by Danske Bank

Junior and senior member of the year

Prices for the conference are £210 (per person in a double or twin room) or £255 (single room) which includes:

2 nights B&B and all meals

Entry to the Peaky Blinders themed disco

Afternoon Activities

Conference dinner and dance

Individuals must be fully paid YFCU members and be over 18 to attend the AGM and conference.

Places can be booked by calling YFCU HQ on 02890 370 713.