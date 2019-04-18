YFCU European Rally Team is announced for 2019

The Young Farmer’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are excited to announce the members of the 2019 European Rally Team: Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC and YFCU vice president, Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC, Jake Cunningham, Trillick YFC, Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC, along with team leader Zita McNaugher, YFCU president.

The European Rally will be held at the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, England from August 18-25, 2019; and the theme for this year is ‘Sharing and Caring in a Democratic and Inclusive European Community’.

This theme focuses on learning how to recognise signs of mental illness and developing competencies in how to deal with different situations to ensure healthy rural communities for the future.

The rally is organised by Rural Youth Europe which functions as an umbrella for youth organisations working to promote and activate young people in the countryside.

The team, once again supported by Danske Bank, will participate in a week-long cultural and educational adventure with other rural youth groups.

Zita McNaugher, YFCU president, commented: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be leading the team this year.

“Attending the week long event gives us a chance to share ideas and best practice with a network of like-minded individuals from all across Europe.

“I’d like to thank Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of the YFCU, especially in relation to sponsoring the rally team, enabling us to be represented at the event this year.”