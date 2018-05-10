YFCU girls football finalist teams announced

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual girls’ football five-a-side tournament began on Tuesday, May 1st in the Mid Ulster Sports Arena with junior and senior teams from Co Londonderry, Co Armagh, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone taking to the pitch.

The heats continued on Wednesday, May 2nd at CAFRE, Greenmount.

Teams from Co Down and Co Antrim came together to compete for a place in the finals.

64 YFCU teams from throughout Northern Ireland competed in two sections, junior and senior.

Fourteen qualifying teams from these heats will go through to the finals which will be held at Balmoral Show on Thursday, May 17th on the cattle rings at 3.15pm.

The top senior teams who have made it through to the final are:

Trillick YFC

Derg Valley YFC

Newtownhamilton YFC

Glarryford 1 YFC

Lisnamurrican 1 YFC

Lisnamurrican 2 YFC

Moycraig YFC

Killinchy YFC

The top junior teams that made it through to the final are:

Kesh YFC

Curragh YFC

Spa YFC

Lisnamurrican 1 YFC

Lisnamurrican 2 YFC

Killinchy YFC