YFCU give back to their local communities this Christmas

YFCU clubs have joined together this December to take part in the YFCU’s annual President’s Christmas Appeal.

The appeal aims to bring the community together at a series of Young Farmers’ Club and county festive events to generously donate toys, food items and money to local charities helping those in need across the province.

In Co Antrim, Randalstown YFC collected toy donations from the 15 clubs across the county to donate to the Cash for Kids ‘Mission Christmas’ Appeal to help ensure that disadvantaged children in Northern Ireland wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

Crumlin YFC held their own collection to donate dog toys, dog food, treats, towels and blankets to create individual boxes to give to local dog rescue centres. After the boxes were made, the club walked down to Lakeview Nursing Home to treat the residents to an evening of festive carol singing!

In Co Armagh, representatives from clubs across the county joined together on Saturday, December 15th to deliver gifts to Blossom unit for sick children in Craigavon.

In Co Down, YFCU clubs joined together to collect Old Christmas baubles to help decorate and spread festive cheer in the Ulster Hospital wards for those who unfortunately find themselves in hospital over the festive period.

Two clubs, Rathfriland YFC and Annaclone and Magherally YFC, also ran Carol services with proceeds going to Daisy Lodge NICFC Cancer Fund and a local defibrillator respectively.

Finally, in Co Tyrone, Strabane and District YFC held a Christmas tractor run in aid of Air Ambulance NI on Sunday, December 9th.

YFCU president James Speers said: “I would like to thank all the counties and clubs for donating so many gifts and making a huge difference to so many worthwhile charities within their local areas. The generosity of our members means that we can help make Christmas special for others less fortunate than ourselves in our local communities. I am delighted that we will be able to bring some Christmas cheer to so many this Christmas.”

