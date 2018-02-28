YFCU hold successful first Land Mobility Roadshow

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster with the support of Danske Bank, recently held its first Land Mobility Roadshow event.

Over 65 people attended the event which provided farmers and farming families with important information on land mobility, succession planning, taxation and farm business strategies.

Held at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus, guest speakers were Michael Haverty, senior agricultural economist, and Oliver Hall, senior farm business consultant from Andersons Farm Business Consultants. The leading consultancy firm who are based all over the UK each year advise around 2,000 farmers to help them maximise profitability and achieve their goals.

The event was chaired by the YFCU and UFU land mobility manager, John McCallister who delivered a presentation on land mobility and answered any questions that attendees had. Danske Bank’s Agri Manager for the region, Seamus McCormick also provided support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank.

The event formed part of the Danske Advantage series of events, bringing together business experts and leaders to share and discuss their views on various business sectors and themes. Robert McCullough, Head of Agri-business at Danske Bank commented: “As the business of farming evolves to maximise the opportunities ahead, it is crucial that a focused land mobility programme delivers real results.

“If we have the right people with the right skills working with ambition and making best use of science, innovation and technology, we will be able to optimise our land assets.

“Ultimately, that will benefit both the landowner and the industry.”

James Speers, YFCU president added: “The Land Mobility Roadshows are happening at a crucial time for our industry and will provide farmers and their families with a huge opportunity to be better informed on land mobility so they can plan and design the future they would like to see for themselves and their families in agriculture.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support of the organisation.”

The next Land Mobility Roadshow will be held on March 14th at CAFRE’s Loughry campus at 8pm with guest speaker Austin Finn, Macra na Feirme’s land mobility manager.

The event will be chaired by the YFCU and UFU land mobility manager, John McCallister who will deliver a presentation on land mobility and answer any questions that attendees may have.

A Danske Bank agri manager will also be on hand to provide support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank.

If you would like to attend please email: info@yfcu.org or phone HQ on 028 9037 0713 to reserve your place at this event.