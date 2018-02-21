YFCU looks forward to arts festival gala 2018

The YFCU’s Arts Festival, sponsored by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, recently took place and saw 12 performances from young farmers’ clubs who took to the stage to perform a short drama piece which the members wrote and produced themselves.

Each evening, the performances were judged by independent adjudicators John Trueman and Ita McVeigh who looked at the content, presentation, technical competence, audience appeal and general effect.

The top five clubs who have made it through to perform at the arts festival gala at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry on Saturday 7th April are: Randalstown YFC, Spa YFC, Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Finvoy YFC.

Prizes presented at this year’s gala will include most amusing moment, most imaginative theme, best choral piece, best choreography, best newcomer and outstanding performance of the night.

Dungiven YFC were announced winners of the best newcomer at the end of the arts festival week of performances and will receive their prize at the gala evening.

Tickets are on sale now from the Millennium Forum costing £21 each.

Visit their website www.millenniumforum.co.uk to book tickets online or phone 028 7126 4455.