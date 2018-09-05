YFCU members enjoy junior weekend

A number of junior members and leaders recently made their way to Galloway Activity Centre, Scotland, for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster junior weekend.

This was the first time that the junior weekend has been held in Scotland so it was a great opportunity for members to embrace change and step out of their comfort zones to try something new.

The senior leaders pictured at the Junior Weekend. Left to right: Peter Alexander, YFCU vice president, Linzi Stewart, William Beattie, YFCU vice president, Julie Irwin, Andrew Patton, YFCU vice president, Rebecca Anderson and James Speers, YFCU president

The weekend was led by YFCU president James Speers alongside vice presidents William Beattie, Peter Alexander, Andrew Patton and senior YFCU members Rebecca Anderson, Julie Irwin and Linzi Stewart.

On the Friday evening, members started off with team building games. They also learnt about the organisation, the benefits of being a member and what competitions and activities they can participate in through some informal quizzes. This was an opportunity for the junior members to get to know one and another and explore the exciting opportunities that the YFCU has to offer.

The junior members were up bright and early for breakfast on the Saturday morning, ready for the day ahead. All day Saturday, the members took part in activities led by the centre which included laser quest and bubble football alongside activities at the water park, including, canoeing and some water sports.

On the Saturday evening after dinner, the junior members enjoyed a beach themed fancy dress party. They also enjoyed taking part in a range of social games, particularly the limbo, led by Rebecca Anderson.

Sunday was the last day of the weekend and members took part in some more team activities before heading back to get the boat home to Belfast.

YFCU president James Speers commented: “The junior weekend was a fantastic opportunity to engage with our young membership. They had the opportunity to make new friends from not only within their own club and county but throughout Northern Ireland.

“With this bunch of young people, the future is definitely bright in the YFCU. I believe it is important that as an organisation we continue to support and encourage our junior members.

“They are the future of our organisation and the club officials of tomorrow.

“I hope that as the top rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland this weekend has encouraged these young members to become more involved and has drawn their attention to the many benefits of what being a member has for them.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their support of this event and to the senior YFCU members without whom giving up their time, the weekend would not have been possible.

“A word of thanks also goes to the parents who have supported and encouraged members to once again get involved in the junior weekend.”