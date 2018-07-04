YFCU members enjoy Snorkel Safari

A number of young farmers recently came together at Groomsport, Co Down to take part in the popular Snorkel Safari, organised and run by Grassroots Challenge.

YFCU members from Newtownards YFC, Crumlin YFC, Killinchy YFC and Ballywalter YFC came together to explore the waters near the shore at Groomsport.

A YFCU member looks for sea life underwater at Groomsport during the Snorkel Safari

The weather couldn’t have been better with blue sunny skies and temperatures soaring above 20 degrees celsius.

Throughout the year YFCU with support from Grassroots Challenge aim to inspire young people to take action to help the environment within their local communities.

A huge 50% of biodiversity is found within the seas.

Those who live in Northern Ireland are fortunate to never be more than 33 miles from the coast at any point but do we know what is in the sea?

A YFCU member leaves the shore at Groomsport to look for sea life during the Snorkel Safari

That is what the snorkel adventurers were hoping to find out.

The event kicked off with everyone being kitted out with their gear: wetsuits, hoods, fins and snorkel masks.

Members then received a safety demo and an overview of some of the exciting marine creatures they might find.

Thanks to the calm conditions members were able to view an array of marine life, including; sand eels, seaweed, crabs, dog whelks, comb jellyfish, blue rayed limpets and barnacles.

Members learnt about the role sea life plays in marine eco systems.

A great day was had by all, with members enjoying both the sunshine and the marine wildlife.

If you would like to organise your own Wild Ideas project please contact:

Londonderry, Antrim and Down clubs: shona.campbell@ulsterwildlife.org

Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh clubs: andrew.gracey@ulsterwildlife.org

You can find out more information by visiting the Grassroots Challenge Facebook and Instagram pages @grassrootschallenge.