YFCU members enjoy the John Bradley Challenge

Members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster recently enjoyed a fun filled evening at Ballymena Show Grounds for the John Bradley Challenge.

In the summer evening sunshine, teams from across Northern Ireland took part in a Hawaiian themed hockey competition.

Gleno Valley YFC pictured with YFCU president, James Speers (far left). The club won the best dressed prize

The competition was enjoyed by everyone who took part and was a good teambuilding exercise for all the clubs.

Kilrea YFC were crowned winners and received the John Bradley Challenge Cup. Second place went to Spa YFC 2 with Spa YFC 1 coming in third place.

The John Bradley Challenge was established after the untimely death of John Bradley, a member of Ballycraigy YFC who was killed in a motorbike accident in 1995.

Anyone who met John was impressed and overwhelmed by his boundless enthusiasm, commitment and his refusal to accept no for an answer.

Spa YFC 2 pictured with YFCU pesident, James Speers (far left). Spa YFC 2 were awarded second place in the 2018 John Bradley Challenge

He always looked to extend what YFCU members could do and continually challenged members to try new things and learn new skills. Yearly the John Bradley Challenge tries to continue what he started.

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank Ballymena Show Grounds for providing a superb venue for the event and to all those who helped behind the scenes in organising the John Bradley challenge.