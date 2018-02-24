YFCU members ready for the big ASDA bag pack

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members from all over Northern Ireland are getting ready to take part in a province wide bag pack in Asda stores today (Saturday 24th February) to support the President’s Charity Appeal which is raising money for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the YFCU 90th Anniversary Fund.

The following stores will be holding a bag pack to raise funds for the President’s Appeal: ASDA Newtownards, supported by Ballymiscaw YFC and Ballywalter YFC; ASDA Portadown, supported by Co Armagh YFCU clubs; ASDA Antrim, supported by Glarryford YFC and Randalstown YFC; ASDA Larne, supported by Gleno Valley YFC and ASDA Ballyclare, supported by Lisnamurrican YFC.

Well done to Mourne Young Farmers who held a successful bag pack in the Kilkeel ASDA store last Saturday to also support the YFCU President’s Appeal.

The YFCU would like to thank Asda for allowing this bag pack to happen.