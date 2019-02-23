YFCU members take part in Great Agri-Food Debate

Stephanie McIlroy from Gleno Valley YFC and Laura Agnew from Randalstown YFC formed part of the CAFRE Loughry team who recently took part in the third annual Great Agri-Food Debate.

Teams from seven universities and colleges across Ireland travelled to Waterford Institute of Technology to debate on topics such as farming subsidies, climate change and vegan diets.

The team were delighted to make it through to the finals of the competition, where they narrowly lost out to Waterford IT.

YFCU members Stephanie McIroy and Laura Agnew thank the YFCU group debating competition for helping them prepare and develop their communication and persuasive skills ahead of the Great Agri-food debate.

Despite missing out on a podium position, the team took a lot from the experience where they had the opportunity to meet members of Macra na Feirme and hear from key representatives of the Irish agri-food industry, such as Dawn Meats, McDonalds, Bord Bia and FSAI.

Well done to all involved.