YFCU members visit Dale Farm cheese production plant

On Monday 26th March a number of YFCU members from clubs throughout Northern Ireland had the opportunity to complete a guided tour of the Dale Farm, cheese production plant, Dunmanbridge, Cookstown.

The tour gave members an insight into how the award winning Dromona Cheese is produced at the creamery.

For the past 30 years, this popular local dairy product has been produced using milk from Northern Irish farmers.

The tour took members through the production process step by step, from pasteurisation, cheddaring, packing and everything that happens in between.

The tour was incredibly insightful and YFCU extend thanks to Dale Farm and the tour guides for taking the time to show members around their factory site.